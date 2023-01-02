Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (AMEX:IAF) closed Friday at $4.39 per share, up from $4.37 a day earlier. While Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAF fell by -28.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.35 to $3.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.85% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF)

The current dividend for IAF investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IAF is recording an average volume of 56.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.57%, with a gain of 1.15% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s position in IAF has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 699,788 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.27 million, following the purchase of 13,485 additional shares during the last quarter. Davenport & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in IAF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,165 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 149,428.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC added a 19,900 position in IAF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 99651.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9,965.10%, now holding 0.1 million shares worth $0.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. increased its IAF holdings by 3.20% and now holds 75178.0 IAF shares valued at $0.35 million with the added 2332.0 shares during the period. IAF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.21% at present.