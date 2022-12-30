A share of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) closed at $0.44 per share on Thursday, up from $0.40 day before. While Wejo Group Limited has overperformed by 9.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEJO fell by -94.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.87% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2021, Wedbush started tracking Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 550.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wejo Group Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WEJO is registering an average volume of 207.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.57%, with a loss of -33.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEJO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wejo Group Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEJO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEJO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WEJO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -41,904 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,510,450.

WEJO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.90% at present.