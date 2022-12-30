A share of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) closed at $7.03 per share on Thursday, up from $6.34 day before. While Upland Software Inc. has overperformed by 10.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPLD fell by -61.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.62 to $6.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.70% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on November 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for UPLD. Craig Hallum also Downgraded UPLD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $58. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for UPLD, as published in its report on January 15, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from November 06, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $48 for UPLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Upland Software Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UPLD is registering an average volume of 374.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.88%, with a loss of -2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.71, showing growth from the present price of $7.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upland Software Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPLD has increased by 9.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,080,293 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.69 million, following the purchase of 184,571 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UPLD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 37,648 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,820,364.

During the first quarter, Marathon Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -1,124,681 position in UPLD. NewSouth Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 1618.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.14%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $8.76 million. UPLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.