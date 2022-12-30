ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) marked $9.23 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $8.50. While ZimVie Inc. has overperformed by 8.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) recommending Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZIMV.

Analysis of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ZimVie Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 449.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZIMV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.23%, with a gain of 12.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing decline from the present price of $9.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIMV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZimVie Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIMV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIMV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZIMV has decreased by -2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,036,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.15 million, following the sale of -70,917 additional shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in ZIMV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 600,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,600,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 25,951 position in ZIMV. Balyasny Asset Management LP sold an additional 75325.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.05%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $10.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its ZIMV holdings by -2.71% and now holds 1.09 million ZIMV shares valued at $9.72 million with the lessened 30266.0 shares during the period. ZIMV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.