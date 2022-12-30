The share price of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) rose to $1.44 per share on Thursday from $1.34. While Renren Inc. has overperformed by 7.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RENN rose by 49.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.50 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.53% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2013, Oppenheimer Downgraded Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) to Perform. A report published by Maxim Group on May 31, 2012, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RENN. Maxim Group also Downgraded RENN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2012. Maxim Group September 23, 2011d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RENN, as published in its report on September 23, 2011. Maxim Group’s report from August 01, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for RENN shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating.

Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 169.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Renren Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RENN is recording an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.80%, with a loss of -35.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Renren Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oasis Management’s position in RENN has decreased by -1.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,829,216 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.89 million, following the sale of -46,213 additional shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC made another increased to its shares in RENN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 122.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 309,584 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 561,373.

During the first quarter, Two Seas Capital LP added a 105,270 position in RENN. Whitefort Capital Management, LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.85%, now holding 0.49 million shares worth $15.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, CSS LLC increased its RENN holdings by 76.14% and now holds 0.25 million RENN shares valued at $8.11 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. RENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.