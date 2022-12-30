A share of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) closed at $27.47 per share on Thursday, up from $26.80 day before. While Clear Secure Inc. has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YOU fell by -12.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.80 to $18.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for YOU. Telsey Advisory Group also rated YOU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for YOU, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $52 for YOU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clear Secure Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YOU is registering an average volume of 902.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -6.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.50, showing growth from the present price of $27.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YOU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Secure Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YOU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YOU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,817,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $305.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,817,214.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YOU holdings by 24.76% and now holds 3.79 million YOU shares valued at $117.91 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period.