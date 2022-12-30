In Thursday’s session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) marked $3.29 per share, up from $3.14 in the previous session. While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 4.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -54.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.18 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.70% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 24, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. UBS also rated GENI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Needham’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genius Sports Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GENI has an average volume of 851.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a loss of -4.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Caledonia’s position in GENI has decreased by -0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,559,335 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.02 million, following the sale of -135,645 additional shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 63.23%.

At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its GENI holdings by 7.35% and now holds 4.0 million GENI shares valued at $20.48 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.20% at present.