A share of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) closed at $9.51 per share on Thursday, up from $9.17 day before. While Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 3.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TERN rose by 59.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.06 to $1.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 137.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) recommending Neutral. JP Morgan also rated TERN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on March 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $29. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TERN, as published in its report on March 02, 2021.

Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TERN is registering an average volume of 288.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.46%, with a gain of 11.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing decline from the present price of $9.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TERN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TERN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deerfield Management Co. LP’s position in TERN has increased by 53.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,851,287 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.15 million, following the purchase of 991,287 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC increased its TERN holdings by 95,335.31% and now holds 0.92 million TERN shares valued at $7.14 million with the added 0.92 million shares during the period. TERN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.20% at present.