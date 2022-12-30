As of Thursday, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DOCN) stock closed at $25.31, up from $23.71 the previous day. While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 6.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN fell by -68.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.00 to $23.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.72% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2022, Needham started tracking DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DOCN. JP Morgan also Downgraded DOCN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets October 28, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for DOCN, as published in its report on October 28, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from October 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $49 for DOCN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DOCN is recording 1.37M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.08, showing growth from the present price of $25.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCN has decreased by -1.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,829,637 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.07 million, following the sale of -78,297 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOCN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 292,974 additional shares for a total stake of worth $112.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,762,670.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 966,755 position in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.55%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $93.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its DOCN holdings by 0.71% and now holds 1.68 million DOCN shares valued at $50.24 million with the added 11881.0 shares during the period. DOCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.60% at present.