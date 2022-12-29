A share of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) closed at $26.81 per share on Wednesday, up from $26.52 day before. While Replimune Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REPL fell by -1.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.89 to $13.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) recommending Overweight. BTIG Research also rated REPL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2020. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 02, 2020, and assigned a price target of $67. H.C. Wainwright October 15, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for REPL, as published in its report on October 15, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for REPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Replimune Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and REPL is registering an average volume of 426.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 2.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.56, showing growth from the present price of $26.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Replimune Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in REPL has decreased by -29.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,171,171 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.38 million, following the sale of -1,711,360 additional shares during the last quarter. Baker Bros. Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in REPL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 302,762 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,893,843.

During the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC subtracted a -390,897 position in REPL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.86%, now holding 2.49 million shares worth $50.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its REPL holdings by 5.27% and now holds 1.8 million REPL shares valued at $36.91 million with the added 90263.0 shares during the period. REPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.