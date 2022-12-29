ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) marked $4.17 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $4.19. While ReneSola Ltd has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOL fell by -28.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.43 to $3.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.20% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on January 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SOL. Raymond James also Upgraded SOL shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on March 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14.50. Imperial Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for SOL, as published in its report on May 02, 2019. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ReneSola Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 665.18K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SOL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a loss of -6.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.12, showing growth from the present price of $4.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReneSola Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Shah Capital Management, Inc.’s position in SOL has increased by 1.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,922,913 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.72 million, following the purchase of 173,354 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SOL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 679,738 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,115,305.

At the end of the first quarter, BG Fund Management Luxembourg SA increased its SOL holdings by 27.71% and now holds 0.91 million SOL shares valued at $4.29 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. SOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.60% at present.