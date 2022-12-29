The share price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) rose to $1.56 per share on Wednesday from $1.54. While Ondas Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONDS fell by -77.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.30 to $1.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.91% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on December 23, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ONDS.

Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ondas Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ONDS is recording an average volume of 331.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.43%, with a loss of -18.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ondas Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ONDS has increased by 6.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,941,158 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.03 million, following the purchase of 122,397 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ONDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 114,939 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,644,364.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 22,422 position in ONDS. Bleichroeder LP purchased an additional 92648.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.58%, now holding 0.78 million shares worth $2.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ONDS holdings by 7.52% and now holds 0.61 million ONDS shares valued at $1.58 million with the added 42761.0 shares during the period. ONDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.30% at present.