As of Wednesday, NextDecade Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock closed at $4.72, down from $4.94 the previous day. While NextDecade Corporation has underperformed by -4.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXT rose by 57.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.95 to $2.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.80% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on April 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for NEXT. Credit Suisse also Downgraded NEXT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2022. Evercore ISI June 08, 2021d the rating to Outperform on June 08, 2021, and set its price target from $3 to $9. Morgan Stanley June 07, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NEXT, as published in its report on June 07, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $2 for NEXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

One of the most important indicators of NextDecade Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -252.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NEXT is recording 546.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.53%, with a gain of 7.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.60, showing growth from the present price of $4.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextDecade Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Valinor Management LP made another increased to its shares in NEXT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NEXT holdings by 14.20% and now holds 2.79 million NEXT shares valued at $15.14 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. NEXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.30% at present.