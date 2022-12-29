A share of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) closed at $0.48 per share on Wednesday, up from $0.44 day before. While Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 9.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NLTX fell by -91.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.69 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.62% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on January 06, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NLTX. Robert W. Baird also rated NLTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2020. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on June 18, 2020, and assigned a price target of $21. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NLTX, as published in its report on April 13, 2020. BofA/Merrill’s report from March 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for NLTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NLTX is registering an average volume of 249.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.61%, with a gain of 10.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.30, showing growth from the present price of $0.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NLTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NLTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NLTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,436,935.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 626,805 position in NLTX. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.88%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $0.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its NLTX holdings by -10.67% and now holds 1.44 million NLTX shares valued at $0.74 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. NLTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.00% at present.