A share of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) closed at $1.10 per share on Wednesday, down from $1.14 day before. While comScore Inc. has underperformed by -3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCOR fell by -67.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.55 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.63% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On August 10, 2021, Needham Reiterated comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on June 28, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SCOR. Loop Capital also Upgraded SCOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2021. Aegis Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 28, 2020, but set its price target from $7 to $8. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SCOR, as published in its report on May 10, 2019. Aegis Capital’s report from April 02, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $25 for SCOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of comScore Inc. (SCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

comScore Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SCOR is registering an average volume of 387.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -7.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.44, showing growth from the present price of $1.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze comScore Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC’s position in SCOR has increased by 6.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,581,598 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.59 million, following the purchase of 554,056 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,271,747.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 180,923 position in SCOR. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 65000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.95%, now holding 3.39 million shares worth $4.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its SCOR holdings by 7.48% and now holds 3.06 million SCOR shares valued at $4.13 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. SCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.