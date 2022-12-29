A share of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) closed at $11.73 per share on Wednesday, up from $11.61 day before. While Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICPT fell by -31.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.25 to $10.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.49% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on August 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for ICPT. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded ICPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 25, 2021. H.C. Wainwright February 23, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for ICPT, as published in its report on February 23, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from January 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for ICPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -100.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ICPT is registering an average volume of 847.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.56%, with a loss of -4.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.86, showing growth from the present price of $11.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in ICPT has decreased by -12.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,051,584 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.5 million, following the sale of -425,048 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ICPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 194,742 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,644,516.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 470,046 position in ICPT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 66777.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.29%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $29.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its ICPT holdings by 254.10% and now holds 1.18 million ICPT shares valued at $17.56 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. ICPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.60% at present.