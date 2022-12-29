Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) marked $0.45 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.47. While Talis Biomedical Corporation has underperformed by -2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLIS fell by -88.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.34 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TLIS. Piper Sandler August 12, 2021d the rating to Neutral on August 12, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $9. JP Morgan August 11, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLIS, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TLIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 500.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Talis Biomedical Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 107.50K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TLIS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.43%, with a loss of -5.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Talis Biomedical Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TLIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TLIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,235,783.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC subtracted a -1,623,610 position in TLIS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 48287.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.81%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $0.27 million. TLIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.30% at present.