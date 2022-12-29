The share price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) fell to $2.14 per share on Wednesday from $2.27. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed by -5.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -90.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.75 to $2.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.30% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNMD. Oppenheimer also rated MNMD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 26, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on August 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MNMD, as published in its report on May 04, 2022. Maxim Group’s report from June 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for MNMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MNMD is recording an average volume of 994.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a loss of -17.37% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Merit Financial Group LLC’s position in MNMD has increased by 2,944.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,080,574 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.76 million, following the purchase of 1,045,081 additional shares during the last quarter.

