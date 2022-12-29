The share price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) fell to $21.92 per share on Wednesday from $21.93. While Twist Bioscience Corporation has underperformed by -0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWST fell by -71.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.63 to $21.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.20% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, Cowen started tracking Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) recommending Outperform. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on June 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $110. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TWST, as published in its report on April 12, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from February 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for TWST shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TWST is recording an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.97%, with a loss of -7.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.75, showing growth from the present price of $21.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twist Bioscience Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in TWST has increased by 6.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,676,908 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.61 million, following the purchase of 409,187 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TWST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -14,260 additional shares for a total stake of worth $130.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,788,092.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -44,816 position in TWST. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.10%, now holding 3.27 million shares worth $89.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TWST holdings by -24.97% and now holds 2.86 million TWST shares valued at $78.31 million with the lessened -0.95 million shares during the period.