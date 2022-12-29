As of Wednesday, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CPS) stock closed at $7.53, up from $6.81 the previous day. While Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 10.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPS fell by -64.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.35 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) to Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CPS. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CPS, as published in its report on September 26, 2019. Goldman’s report from June 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPS is recording 154.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.82%, with a gain of 19.90% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Thrivent Asset Management LLC’s position in CPS has increased by 5.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,394,409 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.0 million, following the purchase of 170,692 additional shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in CPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 202,768 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,351,124.

During the first quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC subtracted a -418,257 position in CPS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.31%, now holding 0.6 million shares worth $4.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its CPS holdings by 33.35% and now holds 0.52 million CPS shares valued at $3.68 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. CPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.60% at present.