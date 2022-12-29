A share of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) closed at $1.77 per share on Wednesday, up from $1.63 day before. While Archer Aviation Inc. has overperformed by 8.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -73.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.71 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.44% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ACHR. Deutsche Bank also rated ACHR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACHR is registering an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.48%, with a loss of -9.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.42, showing growth from the present price of $1.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archer Aviation Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACHR has increased by 10.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,949,997 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.97 million, following the purchase of 955,231 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ACHR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -669,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,503,688.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 649,634 position in ACHR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.01%, now holding 6.08 million shares worth $15.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its ACHR holdings by 44.03% and now holds 5.33 million ACHR shares valued at $13.38 million with the added 1.63 million shares during the period. ACHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.80% at present.