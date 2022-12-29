As of Wednesday, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock closed at $49.61, down from $49.72 the previous day. While Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 134.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.84 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 127.05% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AKRO. BofA Securities also rated AKRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2021. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on February 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $54. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKRO, as published in its report on September 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $62 for AKRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

One of the most important indicators of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AKRO is recording 802.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.68%, with a gain of 18.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.00, showing growth from the present price of $49.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akero Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in AKRO has increased by 39.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,272,385 shares of the stock, with a value of $198.67 million, following the purchase of 1,207,147 additional shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AKRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.71%.

At the end of the first quarter, Yiheng Capital Management LP increased its AKRO holdings by 11.50% and now holds 2.1 million AKRO shares valued at $97.61 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. AKRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.52% at present.