In Tuesday’s session, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) marked $3.81 per share, down from $4.21 in the previous session. While Generation Bio Co. has underperformed by -9.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GBIO fell by -51.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.59 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.13% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on December 14, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for GBIO. JMP Securities also rated GBIO shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 08, 2021. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GBIO, as published in its report on February 18, 2021. Wedbush’s report from July 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $31 for GBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)

Generation Bio Co.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GBIO has an average volume of 169.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.61%, with a loss of -8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.67, showing growth from the present price of $3.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generation Bio Co. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GBIO has increased by 3.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,767,388 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.73 million, following the purchase of 288,742 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GBIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.20%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GBIO holdings by 3.54% and now holds 3.19 million GBIO shares valued at $17.0 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. GBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.