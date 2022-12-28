Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)’s stock is trading at $12.54 at the moment marking a fall of -2.11% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -24.91% less than their 52-week high of $16.70, and 66.98% over their 52-week low of $7.51.

Further, it is important to consider DRS stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 28.94.DRS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.16, resulting in an 56.79 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS): Earnings History

If we examine Leonardo DRS Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, beating the consensus of $0.06. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.15, resulting in a -250.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.06. That was a difference of -$0.15 and a surprise of -250.00%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.07 and 0.07 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.07 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.10 and also replicates -30.00% growth rate year over year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.82% of shares. A total of 114 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.92% of its stock and 12.14% of its float.

Nov 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holding total of 1.28 million shares that make 2.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16.25 million.

The securities firm Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 0.23 million shares of DRS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.47%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.97 million.

An overview of Leonardo DRS Inc.’s technicals