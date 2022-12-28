A share of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) closed at $2.58 per share on Tuesday, down from $2.59 day before. While Frequency Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREQ fell by -49.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.79 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.63% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on January 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FREQ. B. Riley Securities also rated FREQ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2020. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 14, 2020, and assigned a price target of $36. JP Morgan May 18, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FREQ, as published in its report on May 18, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from October 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $25 for FREQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FREQ is registering an average volume of 108.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.97%, with a gain of 30.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Frequency Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FREQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.47%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its FREQ holdings by -0.98% and now holds 0.42 million FREQ shares valued at $0.93 million with the lessened 4146.0 shares during the period. FREQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.