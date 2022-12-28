DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) marked $15.02 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $15.08. While DLocal Limited has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO fell by -58.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.30 to $9.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.38% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 22, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) recommending Buy. A report published by New Street on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DLO. SMBC Nikko also Downgraded DLO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 26, 2022. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DLO, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. UBS’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $44 for DLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DLocal Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a gain of 13.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.11, showing growth from the present price of $15.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

The Uruguay based company DLocal Limited (DLO) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 65.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DLO has decreased by -2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,546,896 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.98 million, following the sale of -253,646 additional shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC made another decreased to its shares in DLO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -160,941 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,596,050.

During the first quarter, D1 Capital Partners LP added a 425,659 position in DLO. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased an additional 2.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 132.08%, now holding 4.29 million shares worth $62.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its DLO holdings by 15.46% and now holds 3.94 million DLO shares valued at $57.57 million with the added 0.53 million shares during the period. DLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.