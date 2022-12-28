Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 58.26% from the previous close with its current price standing at $6.90. Its current price is -86.47% under its 52-week high of $51.00 and 163.36% more than its 52-week low of $2.62. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -38.52% below the high and +176.72% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account GRRR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.58 for the last tewlve months.GRRR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 10.38, resulting in an 25.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.38% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.57% of its stock and 22.55% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 53861.0 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.41 million.

The securities firm Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds 10000.0 shares of GRRR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 76392.0.

An overview of Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) traded 26,785 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.22 and price change of -3.50. With the moving average of $9.72 and a price change of -4.65, about 11,890 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.