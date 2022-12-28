As of Tuesday, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DOMA) stock closed at $0.42, up from $0.41 the previous day. While Doma Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMA fell by -92.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.49 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.76% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Compass Point on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DOMA.

Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Doma Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DOMA is recording 631.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.34%, with a gain of 5.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Doma Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DOMA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -117,863 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,036,468.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -60,812 position in DOMA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 26091.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.36%, now holding 7.35 million shares worth $2.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its DOMA holdings by -9.07% and now holds 2.73 million DOMA shares valued at $1.08 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. DOMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.70% at present.