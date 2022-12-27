In Friday’s session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) marked $0.77 per share, up from $0.62 in the previous session. While TeraWulf Inc. has overperformed by 24.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF fell by -94.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.80 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.88% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) recommending Buy.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WULF has an average volume of 479.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.50%, with a gain of 25.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WULF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WULF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WULF has decreased by -6.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,236,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.86 million, following the sale of -166,351 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WULF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,653 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,436,929.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP subtracted a -79,134 position in WULF. P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,446.16%, now holding 0.76 million shares worth $0.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its WULF holdings by 49.33% and now holds 0.53 million WULF shares valued at $0.44 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. WULF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.60% at present.