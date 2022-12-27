As of Friday, Cazoo Group Ltd’s (NYSE:CZOO) stock closed at $0.15, down from $0.16 the previous day. While Cazoo Group Ltd has underperformed by -3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CZOO fell by -97.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.68 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -84.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on June 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CZOO. Goldman also rated CZOO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CZOO, as published in its report on April 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for CZOO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 153.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CZOO is recording 2.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.50%, with a gain of 18.46% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cazoo Group Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CZOO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CZOO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Greenvale Capital LLP’s position in CZOO has increased by 61.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 46,829,640 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.64 million, following the purchase of 17,829,640 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Marcho Partners LLP decreased its CZOO holdings by -3.33% and now holds 19.88 million CZOO shares valued at $5.37 million with the lessened -0.68 million shares during the period. CZOO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.