In Friday’s session, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) marked $0.07 per share, down from $0.07 in the previous session. While Reed’s Inc. has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REED fell by -80.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.43 to $0.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.77% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2019, R. F. Lafferty started tracking Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on April 26, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for REED. Maxim Group also reiterated REED shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2017. Wunderlich Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 05, 2016, but set its price target from $10 to $8. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for REED, as published in its report on June 06, 2016. Wunderlich’s report from March 22, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $10 for REED shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Reed’s Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and REED has an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.44%, with a loss of -5.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Reed’s Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FiveT Capital AG made another decreased to its shares in REED during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -425,110 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,650,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -296,377 position in REED. Bard Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.47 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.84%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $0.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its REED holdings by -17.51% and now holds 0.8 million REED shares valued at $0.1 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. REED shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.70% at present.