In Friday’s session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) marked $8.87 per share, down from $10.08 in the previous session. While TAL Education Group has underperformed by -12.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL rose by 117.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.45 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 95.33% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 03, 2022, UBS Upgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TAL. JP Morgan also Upgraded TAL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.90 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. Morgan Stanley March 07, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for TAL, as published in its report on March 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -89.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TAL Education Group’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TAL has an average volume of 8.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.25%, with a gain of 18.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.41, showing decline from the present price of $8.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in TAL has decreased by -24.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,134,692 shares of the stock, with a value of $221.69 million, following the sale of -12,027,485 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in TAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,613,846 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,224,872.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC subtracted a -735,992 position in TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold an additional -1.57 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.12%, now holding 13.92 million shares worth $83.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investments increased its TAL holdings by 0.10% and now holds 13.49 million TAL shares valued at $80.53 million with the added 13434.0 shares during the period. TAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.30% at present.