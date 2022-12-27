As of Friday, Berkeley Lights Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLI) stock closed at $2.99, up from $2.98 the previous day. While Berkeley Lights Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLI fell by -84.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.35 to $1.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.09% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BLI. William Blair January 06, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BLI, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Stifel’s report from January 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for BLI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Berkeley Lights Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLI is recording 927.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.72%, with a gain of 21.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Berkeley Lights Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BLI has decreased by -35.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,468,825 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.08 million, following the sale of -2,953,599 additional shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp. made another decreased to its shares in BLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,074 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,181,173.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -55,169 position in BLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 39216.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.07%, now holding 3.72 million shares worth $10.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BLI holdings by 27.51% and now holds 3.03 million BLI shares valued at $8.91 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. BLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.20% at present.