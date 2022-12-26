In Friday’s session, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) marked $13.81 per share, up from $13.60 in the previous session. While Zynex Inc. has overperformed by 1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYXI rose by 40.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.55 to $4.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.80% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 16, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ZYXI. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded ZYXI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2021. B. Riley Securities February 26, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZYXI, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ZYXI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zynex Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZYXI has an average volume of 187.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.83, showing growth from the present price of $13.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYXI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynex Inc. Shares?

Medical Devices giant Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Zynex Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZYXI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZYXI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZYXI has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,294,071 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.19 million, following the purchase of 44,963 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZYXI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -120,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,358,066.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 11,733 position in ZYXI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 5606.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.34%, now holding 0.43 million shares worth $5.83 million. ZYXI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.70% at present.