The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) closed Friday at $70.66 per share, up from $70.13 a day earlier. While The Timken Company has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TKR rose by 4.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.33 to $50.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.83% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on February 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TKR. BofA Securities also Downgraded TKR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Goldman December 13, 2021d the rating to Neutral on December 13, 2021, and set its price target from $84 to $73. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for TKR, as published in its report on September 23, 2021. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

The current dividend for TKR investors is set at $1.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Timken Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TKR is recording an average volume of 592.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.33%, with a gain of 1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.80, showing growth from the present price of $70.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Timken Company Shares?

The Timken Company (TKR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Tools & Accessories market. When comparing The Timken Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TKR has increased by 0.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,357,876 shares of the stock, with a value of $483.07 million, following the purchase of 30,573 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 294,451 additional shares for a total stake of worth $427.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,631,725.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 222,460 position in TKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 19888.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.82%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $186.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its TKR holdings by -14.42% and now holds 2.42 million TKR shares valued at $183.76 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. TKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.00% at present.