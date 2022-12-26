A share of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) closed at $106.65 per share on Friday, down from $106.99 day before. While Universal Display Corporation has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLED fell by -33.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $178.75 to $89.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.20% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on October 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OLED. Citigroup also Upgraded OLED shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $253 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2021. ROTH Capital March 08, 2021d the rating to Buy on March 08, 2021, and set its price target from $230 to $250. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLED, as published in its report on October 30, 2020. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

It’s important to note that OLED shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Universal Display Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OLED is registering an average volume of 376.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a loss of -3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $137.00, showing growth from the present price of $106.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Display Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is based in the USA. When comparing Universal Display Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OLED has increased by 0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,031,005 shares of the stock, with a value of $453.97 million, following the purchase of 33,359 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OLED during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -383,884 additional shares for a total stake of worth $393.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,497,416.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. added a 2,070 position in OLED. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 53655.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.82%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $164.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its OLED holdings by 1.35% and now holds 0.89 million OLED shares valued at $99.9 million with the added 11841.0 shares during the period. OLED shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.50% at present.