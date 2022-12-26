In Friday’s session, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) marked $248.22 per share, up from $247.51 in the previous session. While Zebra Technologies Corporation has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZBRA fell by -57.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $609.32 to $224.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ZBRA. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded ZBRA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $335 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2022. JP Morgan April 04, 2022d the rating to Overweight on April 04, 2022, and set its price target from $530 to $500. Morgan Stanley April 21, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ZBRA, as published in its report on April 21, 2021. Northcoast’s report from March 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $560 for ZBRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZBRA has an average volume of 477.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.83%, with a loss of -0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $340.46, showing growth from the present price of $248.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZBRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zebra Technologies Corporation Shares?

Communication Equipment giant Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Zebra Technologies Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZBRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZBRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZBRA has decreased by -1.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,637,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.52 billion, following the sale of -66,613 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ZBRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -69,786 additional shares for a total stake of worth $728.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,695,795.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -103,861 position in ZBRA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 4159.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.20%, now holding 2.1 million shares worth $567.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management NV decreased its ZBRA holdings by -0.07% and now holds 1.64 million ZBRA shares valued at $442.3 million with the lessened 1216.0 shares during the period. ZBRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.