Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) closed Friday at $79.18 per share, down from $79.72 a day earlier. While Haemonetics Corporation has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAE rose by 46.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.58 to $43.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.32% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on January 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HAE. Citigroup also Downgraded HAE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $59 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $75. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HAE, as published in its report on June 17, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Haemonetics Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HAE is recording an average volume of 424.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.71%, with a gain of 1.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.86, showing growth from the present price of $79.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Haemonetics Corporation Shares?

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing Haemonetics Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in HAE has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,286,276 shares of the stock, with a value of $536.28 million, following the purchase of 4,840 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in HAE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -271,685 additional shares for a total stake of worth $457.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,366,399.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 168,896 position in HAE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2904.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.06%, now holding 5.05 million shares worth $430.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its HAE holdings by 4.69% and now holds 3.89 million HAE shares valued at $332.15 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period.