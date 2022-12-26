A share of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) closed at $80.70 per share on Friday, up from $79.88 day before. While Casella Waste Systems Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWST fell by -3.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.75 to $63.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on December 21, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CWST. Berenberg also rated CWST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2020. Stifel September 24, 2020d the rating to Buy on September 24, 2020, and set its price target from $52 to $60. Stifel March 23, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CWST, as published in its report on March 23, 2020. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CWST is registering an average volume of 204.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.56%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.20, showing growth from the present price of $80.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Casella Waste Systems Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Waste Management market, Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is based in the USA. When comparing Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 77.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 42.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CWST has increased by 0.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,549,396 shares of the stock, with a value of $391.66 million, following the purchase of 17,248 additional shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in CWST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $261.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,034,976.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC subtracted a -39,800 position in CWST. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 27028.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.95%, now holding 2.82 million shares worth $242.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its CWST holdings by 19.17% and now holds 2.5 million CWST shares valued at $215.19 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period.