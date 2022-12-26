Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) closed Friday at $1.53 per share, up from $1.25 a day earlier. While Pardes Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 22.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRDS fell by -84.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.76 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.37% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on January 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRDS.

Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PRDS is recording an average volume of 271.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.30%, with a gain of 24.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pardes Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in PRDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,553,757 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,829,671.

During the first quarter, Lynx1 Capital Management LP added a 95,172 position in PRDS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.36%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $1.54 million. PRDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.70% at present.