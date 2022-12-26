Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) closed Friday at $235.72 per share, up from $234.74 a day earlier. While Hubbell Incorporated has overperformed by 0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBB rose by 15.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $263.30 to $170.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.20% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HUBB. Mizuho also rated HUBB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $192. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HUBB, as published in its report on October 16, 2020. UBS’s report from September 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $149 for HUBB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

The current dividend for HUBB investors is set at $4.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hubbell Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HUBB is recording an average volume of 596.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 1.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $238.75, showing growth from the present price of $235.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUBB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hubbell Incorporated Shares?

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing Hubbell Incorporated shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HUBB has increased by 1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,477,750 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the purchase of 58,301 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HUBB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 69.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,995,155 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.24 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,870,982.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -14,351 position in HUBB. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 0.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.84%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $543.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its HUBB holdings by -19.22% and now holds 1.55 million HUBB shares valued at $394.64 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. HUBB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.20% at present.