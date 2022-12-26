A share of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) closed at $393.75 per share on Friday, up from $393.31 day before. While Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDY fell by -8.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $493.97 to $325.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.56% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On December 13, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TDY. Morgan Stanley also rated TDY shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $450 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on July 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $523. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TDY, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from May 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $504 for TDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDY is registering an average volume of 267.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.75%, with a loss of -0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $486.50, showing growth from the present price of $393.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Shares?

A giant in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is based in the USA. When comparing Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TDY has increased by 0.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,042,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.12 billion, following the purchase of 45,992 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TDY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -28.12%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TDY holdings by 0.41% and now holds 2.17 million TDY shares valued at $911.36 million with the added 8894.0 shares during the period. TDY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.