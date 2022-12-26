Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) closed Friday at $54.00 per share, down from $54.88 a day earlier. While Silk Road Medical Inc has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SILK rose by 22.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.73 to $27.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SILK. Wolfe Research also rated SILK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 06, 2022. Citigroup October 01, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SILK, as published in its report on October 01, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $71 for SILK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Silk Road Medical Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SILK is recording an average volume of 483.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a gain of 0.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.00, showing decline from the present price of $54.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SILK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silk Road Medical Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SILK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SILK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in SILK has decreased by -11.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,496,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $186.2 million, following the sale of -444,422 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another decreased to its shares in SILK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -362,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $177.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,338,578.

At the end of the first quarter, Deerfield Management Co. LP decreased its SILK holdings by -5.29% and now holds 2.54 million SILK shares valued at $135.01 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. SILK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.