Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) marked $39.92 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $38.56. While Cedar Fair L.P. has overperformed by 3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUN fell by -20.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.56 to $37.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) to Neutral. A report published by Rosenblatt on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FUN. Citigroup also rated FUN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $73 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $66. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for FUN, as published in its report on November 05, 2020. Janney’s report from July 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for FUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

FUN currently pays a dividend of $1.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cedar Fair L.P.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 282.81K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FUN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a gain of 2.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.50, showing growth from the present price of $39.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cedar Fair L.P. Shares?

The USA based company Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is one of the biggest names in Leisure. When comparing Cedar Fair L.P. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 125.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FUN has decreased by -4.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,792,032 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.64 million, following the sale of -217,342 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $123.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,965,496.

During the first quarter, ING Bank NV added a 634,700 position in FUN. Bank of America, NA purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.35%, now holding 2.54 million shares worth $105.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its FUN holdings by 2.61% and now holds 2.01 million FUN shares valued at $83.79 million with the added 51097.0 shares during the period. FUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.70% at present.