QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) marked $14.00 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $14.21. While QuinStreet Inc. has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNST fell by -23.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.71 to $8.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.81% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On February 09, 2022, Lake Street Downgraded QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) to Hold. A report published by Barrington Research on September 03, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for QNST. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 07, 2020, but set its price target from $16 to $18. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for QNST, as published in its report on February 06, 2020. Lake Street’s report from June 24, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $21 for QNST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of QuinStreet Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 234.27K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QNST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a gain of 10.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.85, showing decline from the present price of $14.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuinStreet Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in QNST has decreased by -0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,877,765 shares of the stock, with a value of $112.1 million, following the sale of -48,249 additional shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in QNST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 27,305 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,702,070.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 51,497 position in QNST. Thrivent Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.98%, now holding 3.25 million shares worth $46.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Chicago Capital LLC decreased its QNST holdings by -5.22% and now holds 2.53 million QNST shares valued at $36.0 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. QNST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.30% at present.