A share of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) closed at $0.63 per share on Friday, up from $0.62 day before. While Quince Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNCX fell by -95.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.86% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QNCX is registering an average volume of 225.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.14%, with a loss of -1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QNCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quince Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s position in QNCX has decreased by -37.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,056,669 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.52 million, following the sale of -1,218,879 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in QNCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 84,018 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 865,845.

During the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC subtracted a -13,523 position in QNCX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 30092.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.43%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $0.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its QNCX holdings by -2.51% and now holds 0.5 million QNCX shares valued at $0.37 million with the lessened 12818.0 shares during the period. QNCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.00% at present.