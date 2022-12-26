The share price of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:PINE) rose to $18.66 per share on Friday from $18.50. While Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PINE fell by -2.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.07 to $15.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.46% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2022, Truist started tracking Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: PINE) recommending Hold. A report published by Stifel on September 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PINE. Robert W. Baird also rated PINE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2020. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on October 02, 2020, and assigned a price target of $20. Janney initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PINE, as published in its report on June 17, 2020. BTIG Research’s report from June 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PINE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PINE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PINE is recording an average volume of 89.72K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.79%, with a loss of -0.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.80, showing growth from the present price of $18.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PINE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Diversified sector, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) is based in the USA. When comparing Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 917.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PINE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PINE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc.’s position in PINE has decreased by -2.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 611,712 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.63 million, following the sale of -16,013 additional shares during the last quarter. Russell Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in PINE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.31%.

At the end of the first quarter, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. decreased its PINE holdings by -0.58% and now holds 0.46 million PINE shares valued at $8.81 million with the lessened 2705.0 shares during the period. PINE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.60% at present.