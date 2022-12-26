Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) marked $219.62 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $223.53. While Penumbra Inc. has underperformed by -1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEN fell by -20.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $290.36 to $114.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.89% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PEN. Citigroup also Downgraded PEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $217 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 05, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PEN, as published in its report on July 18, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from April 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $250 for PEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Penumbra Inc. (PEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Penumbra Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 364.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a loss of -1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $236.70, showing growth from the present price of $219.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Penumbra Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PEN has increased by 0.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,228,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.1 billion, following the purchase of 30,310 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 68,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $703.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,356,024.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 132,296 position in PEN. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional 11636.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.91%, now holding 1.26 million shares worth $264.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its PEN holdings by 7.86% and now holds 1.06 million PEN shares valued at $222.24 million with the added 77289.0 shares during the period. PEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.80% at present.