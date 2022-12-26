A share of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) closed at $10.60 per share on Friday, up from $10.58 day before. While Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has overperformed by 0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBH fell by -33.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.24 to $9.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.68% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)

It’s important to note that NBH shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NBH is registering an average volume of 87.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.69%, with a loss of -4.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Financial Services, Inc.’s position in NBH has increased by 13.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 412,323 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.6 million, following the purchase of 49,699 additional shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, made another decreased to its shares in NBH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -92,296 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 318,826.

During the first quarter, Guggenheim Partners Investment Ma subtracted a -5,608 position in NBH. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 66354.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.09%, now holding 0.24 million shares worth $2.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S increased its NBH holdings by 29.49% and now holds 0.17 million NBH shares valued at $1.93 million with the added 39350.0 shares during the period. NBH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.18% at present.