Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) closed Friday at $17.70 per share, up from $17.40 a day earlier. While Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has overperformed by 1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OEC fell by -0.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.63 to $12.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) to Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on October 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OEC. Barclays also Downgraded OEC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2020. CJS Securities initiated its ‘Market Outperform’ rating for OEC, as published in its report on March 21, 2019. JP Morgan’s report from March 11, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $20 for OEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

The current dividend for OEC investors is set at $0.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OEC is recording an average volume of 416.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Shares?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in OEC has increased by 21.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,537,313 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.21 million, following the purchase of 795,925 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,246,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,246,241.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -44,060 position in OEC. William Blair Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.24%, now holding 3.24 million shares worth $60.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Inherent Group LP increased its OEC holdings by 0.24% and now holds 2.74 million OEC shares valued at $51.49 million with the added 6439.0 shares during the period. OEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.61% at present.